Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Over 1.70 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states, private hospitals: Centre

Published: Jul 09,202101:00 PM by PTI

More than 1.70 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline. 

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 36,48,77,756 doses, the ministry said. 

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

