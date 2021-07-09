Over 1.70 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with states, private hospitals: Centre

More than 1.70 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
New Delhi:
Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 36,48,77,756 doses, the ministry said.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
