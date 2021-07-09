Yogi orders proper care of memorials, particularly Ambedkar

Lucknow :

In the first phase, parks and memorials dedicated to Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Maharaja Suheldev, Uda Devi, Avanti Bai, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Maharana Pratap and Ram Prasad Bismil will be spruced up.





According to official sources, the Chief Minister has made it clear that he wants no complaint about any of the parks or memorials lying uncared for.





"The Chief Minister said at a meeting that proper cleanliness in all the parks and memorials should be taken up on priority basis and repairs, if needed, should also be carried out. More amenities will be made available in these places too," a government spokesman said.





Adityanath also asked officials to develop a mechanism that would ensure proper upkeep of parks and memorials on a permanent basis.





It is noteworthy that on several occasions, BSP president Mayawati, also the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, has lamented the fact that the memorials constructed in her regime in memory of Ambedkar, were not being properly maintained.





Yogi Adityanath's diktat on maintenance of parks and memorials-majority of whom are dedicated to Ambedkar, is now being seen as an attempt by the ruling BJP to appease Dalits and win them over for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, slated to be held in 2022.