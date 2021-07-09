Temple priest killed by man in UP

Rampur :

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said the body of 50-year-old Mahant Bharat Giri was found in a temple in Gumsani village on Friday morning.





Police said they arrested a man, identified as Monu Balmiki of the same village, for killing Giri by hitting him with an iron rod due to some dispute.





A probe into the matter is on, they said.





The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.