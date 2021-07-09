PM to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country, government sources said.
New Delhi:
With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.
Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.
