Jul 09, 2021

PM to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country

Published: Jul 09,2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country, government sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply. 

Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

