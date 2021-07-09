Will promote tourism by strengthening cultural roots: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi :

The BJP MP from Secunderabad, who was elevated as Union Cabinet minister on Wednesday, said after assuming office on Thursday, "I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his (Prime Minister Modi's) expectations and that of my people."





Reddy had earlier served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.





Reddy was at the forefront of the Telangana agitation in undivided Andhra Pradesh, rejuvenating the movement when it had seemingly died down with his 25-day 'Telangana Poru Yatra' in 2012.





He was already a two-time MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly when he undertook the yatra and when the state was eventually bifurcated, Reddy was made the chief of the BJP's state unit. He was also a member of the first legislative Assembly of Telangana.





With his elevation on Wednesday, Reddy became the first person from Telangana to hold a Cabinet rank. He also holds the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) portfolio.