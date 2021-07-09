Fri, Jul 09, 2021

Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in Kashmir

Published: Jul 09,202108:30 AM by IANS

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Redwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar:
"Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said. 

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. 

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

