Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in Kashmir

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Redwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.
Srinagar:
"Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
