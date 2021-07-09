Two killed in firing incident in north Delhi

Two men were killed on Thursday night during a shooting incident in north Delhi's Filmistan Road area, police said. According to police, a PCR call was received around 9.20 pm regarding the incident.
New Delhi:
Police reached the spot where two persons, both aged 30, were found injured. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, a senior police officer said.
One of the deceased is identified as Sanjay, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Conversations