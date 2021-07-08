Centre announces Rs 23,000 crores emergency response package to combat COVID-19

New Delhi :

The Central government on Thursday announced a Rs 23,000 crores emergency response package to combat COVID-19. Addressing a press conference, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the fund will be used to ensure the availability of medical oxygen, critical medicine and infrastructure to deal with the transmission of COVID-19 among children.





"In April 2020, Rs 15,000 crores were given as emergency Covid response fund. Covid dedicated hospitals have increased from 163 to 4,389. Using this fund, 8,338 dedicated Covid health centres were set up. We have 10,011 dedicated Covid care centres now," he said. "Rs 23,000 crores package will be given to deal with the problems that occurred in the second wave of COVID. It will be used jointly by the Central and state governments. The money will be given to state governments. The Centre will provide Rs 15,000 crores and the states will give Rs 8,000 crores," he added.





Mandaviya said that Pediatric care centres will be set up in 736 districts 20,000 ICU beds will be created under the COVID relief fund. "We have to collectively fight against COVID. The limitation period is maximum (9 months). We have to get it done quickly. State governments will have to do it quickly. Our duty is to help the state in every possible way," he said.