NCW writes to Delhi police head over website 'auctioning' Muslim women, seeks report within 10 days

New Delhi :

The National Commission for Women Thursday wrote to the Delhi police chief seeking a probe into a now-defunct website allegedly uploading pictures of many Muslim women and putting them on "auction", the NCW said.





The commission has asked for a detailed action taken report within 10 days, it said.





NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has requested Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava’s intervention to investigate the website that put up pictures of many Muslim women with derogatory remarks.





In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which mentions that a website called 'Sulli Deals' on an internet platform named 'Github' was uploading pictures of many Muslim women including journalists, activists, analysts, artists and researchers with derogatory remarks and had put them up for "auction".





"Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi seeking intervention to investigate into the matter and for filing FIR under relevant sections so that the perpetrators of the crime cannot escape punishment, the statement said.





It said a detailed action taken report in the matter has to be informed to the Commission within 10 days.