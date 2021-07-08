Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Law Ministry

New Delhi :

A prominent face from the northeast in the Modi government, Rijiju was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.





Rijiju takes over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has resigned from the government.





The Law Ministry is responsible to defend the government in various courts through its law officers and help ministries draft bills and key documents.





It also plays a role in transfer, posting and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges.





Sh @KirenRijiju takes charge as Minister of Law and Justice.



“I look forward to fulfilling this new responsibility with dedication and commitment”: Union Minister @KirenRijiju#Govt4Growthhttps://t.co/RbhNpKxiAi — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) July 8, 2021



