Ram Chandra Prasad Singh assumes charge as Union Steel Minister

New Delhi :

Singh is a Janata Dal-United leader, representing Bihar in the Rajya Sabha.





He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch and has served over 25 years across various capacities.





Singh was among those who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.





Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am new…I will try to analyse and learn things, after which only I will able to tell better".