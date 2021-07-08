President Kovind, Rahul condole death of Virbhadra Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family & followers.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 8, 2021
Shri Virbhadra Singh ji was a stalwart in the true sense. His commitment to serving the people and to the Congress party remained exemplary till the very end.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2021
My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/GjXbe6zQnV
