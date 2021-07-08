Thu, Jul 08, 2021

Anurag Thakur takes charges as I-B Minister

Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a great job in reaching out to people in the last seven years through this ministry, and that he would like to take the legacy forward. 

Thakur said he would like to reach out to people through the ministry. 

“I will make every possible effort to carry out the responsibility bestowed upon me by the prime minister,” he said.

