PM Modi condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi :

The 87-year-old Singh died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness.





A nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh chief minister for six times.





Paying tributes Modi said, "Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."





