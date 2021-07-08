Thu, Jul 08, 2021

PM Modi condoles demise of Virbhadra Singh

Published: Jul 08,202110:11 AM by PTI

Condoling the death of veteran Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he played a pivotal role in the state and served its people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
The 87-year-old Singh died in Shimla early Thursday after a prolonged illness. 

A nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh chief minister for six times. 

Paying tributes Modi said, "Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." 


