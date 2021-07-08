Thu, Jul 08, 2021

4 terrorists killed in two encounters in Kashmir

Four terrorists were killed in two separate nocturnal gunfights in South Kashmirs Pulwama and Kulgam districts, officials said on Thursday.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
Police said that two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Puchal area of Pulwama district during a joint operation by the police and the army while in a second encounter two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralised in a joint operation of Kulgam police and  01 RR at Zodar area of Kulgam. 

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated security forces on successful anti-terror operations that has led to the elimination of five terrorists in last 24 hours. 

"Five terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police and  Security Forces for conducting operations without collateral damage," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

