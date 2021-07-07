Cabinet Expansion: Details Of Key Portfolios

Chennai :

In a massive reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reboot, 36 new ministers joined the government and four high-profile ministers quit.





Here are the key changes :





The crucial Health Ministry has been given to Mansukh Mandaviya, who earlier was the junior minister in charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Chemicals and Fertilizers.





Purshottam Rupala gets Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.





Meenakshi Lekhi becomes MoS in the External Affairs and Culture Ministry.





Anurag Singh Thakur gets Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Giriraj Singh gets the Ministry of Rural Development





Dharmendra Pradhan gets Ministries of Education and Skill Development.





Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways, IT and Communication.





Hardeep Singh Puri gets ministries of Urban Development, Housing and Petroleum.





Jyotiraditya Scindia gets the Ministry of Civil Aviation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor the Ministry of Cooperation.