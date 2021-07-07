Cabinet Reshuffle Updates: Modi adds more women power to his cabinet

New Delhi :

7:20 PM: Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu and Shantanu Thakur, Subhas Sarkar, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh sworn in as Ministers. Modi adds more women power to his cabinet with the recent re-jig





6:50 PM: Modi's cabinet adds more women ministers: Anupriya Singh Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Annapurna Devi, take oath as ministers.





6:30 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur sworn-in as ministers.





6:20 PM : Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh take oath as ministers.





6:00 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, and Ashwini Vasihnaw take oath as ministers.Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Virendra Kumar take oath as ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





5:45 PM: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony of 43 new ministers that will begin shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan.









5:30 PM : The President of India accepts the resignation of 12 members of the Council of Ministers, including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank and others, sources from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.





Mean while, find below the list of probables likely to take oath today:





43 leaders to take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur to also take the oath.





#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg with BJP MPs earlier today, ahead of union cabinet expansion.





Following the resignations of other Union Ministers, Babul Supriyo, MoS Environment, Forest & Climate Change resigns from the Council of Ministers ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle.





Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion at 6 pm, several Union Ministers, including Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, resigned from their posts on Wednesday. Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar have also submitted their resignations.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.

Gowda confirmed his decision to step down.

Besides being the chemicals and fertilizers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.





Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.





Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said.





Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.





Union ministers R K Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri may also be promoted, they said.





BJP president J P Nadda was present during the meetings.





The expansion exercise is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan.





Amid the buzz that Modi may also drop some ministers, Union minister Santosh Gangwar and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri have quit.





This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.





The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.



