Bihar Cong leaders meet Rahul amid talks of change of guard

New Delhi :

The Congress is headed in the state by Madan Mohan Jha and despite alliance with the RJD and contesting on 70 seats, the party could not cross 20 in the state.





Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior Congress leader Meira Kumar said, "the meeting was to discuss how to strengthen the party in the state."





Many Congress leaders are in fray for the top post in Bihar, but the party is considering to appoint somebody from the scheduled caste.





Sources have said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his aides are in contact with some of the Congress MLAs and Congress' top leaders learnt about the development.





However, the party's top leadership has denied any such developments.





Madan Mohan Jha, Bihar Congress chief told IANS: "Our MLAs and MPs are with us and they have faith in the Congress party and leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."





"Our MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ex-CLP leaders and other top state leaders had expressed desire to meet with Rahul Gandhi and he gave us time on July 7," Jha said.





Murari Gautam, Congress MLA from Chenari in Rohtas told IANS: "We have an executive committee meeting scheduled on July 7 where we will discuss the present political circumstances of Bihar and future policies with our leader Rahul Gandhi."



