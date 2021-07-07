Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Published: Jul 07,202112:15 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

More than 1.67 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
New Delhi:
Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said. 

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said. 

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations