Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

More than 1.67 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
New Delhi:
Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
Conversations