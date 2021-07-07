Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Andhra police rejig with 16 IPS transfers

Published: Jul 07,202111:07 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

In a major reshuffle of the police force on Wednesday, as many 16 IPS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Amaravati:
The reshuffle includes the promotion of B. Rajakumari as DIG, DISHA, and Administration. She was earlier the superintendent of police, Vizianagaram. 

Following the reshuffle, four districts, including Vizianagaram, Nellore, Krishna, and East Godavari have new Superintendents of Police. Apart from this, five districts have new ASPs. 

The government orders in this regard, dated July 7, were issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das early Wednesday. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations