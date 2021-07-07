Dilip Kumar will continue to live in hearts of people: Kejriwal

New Delhi :

The enduring film legend through the decades died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.





Dilip Kumar will continue to live in the hearts of the people, Kejriwal said.





"The demise of well-known actor of the Hindi film world Dilip Kumar is the end of a chapter of Bollywood. The magnificent acting by Yusuf sahab was like a university in the field of art. He will live in our hearts. May the almighty accept his soul. Humble tributes," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.





Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ''tragedy king'' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as ''Mughal-e-Azam'' and ''Devdas'', had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.





He was born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944 and his last ''Qila'' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, ''Shakti'' and ''Karma''.