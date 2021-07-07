Wed, Jul 07, 2021

'Dilip Saab' will live forever in heart of India: President Kovind

Published: Jul 07,202110:13 AM by PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will live forever in the heart of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Kumar, aged 98, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness. 

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," Kovind tweeted. 


