Wed, Jul 07, 2021

Dilip Kumar's inimitable acting style will remain engraved among film lovers: Mamata

Published: Jul 07,202109:36 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and said his inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. The 98-year-old Kumar died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)
Kolkata:
"Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema. Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji. His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu, his family and millions of fans," she tweeted. 

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ''tragedy king'', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. 


Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations