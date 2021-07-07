Will fight in all fora to protect rights over Krishna water: Telangana CM

Hyderabad :

He said the Andhra Pradesh government's attitude and stand on Krishna river water sharing is harming Telangana farmers' interests.





The state cabinet has already decided to get the state's rightful share of the allocation of water and to continue hydel power generation to run Telangana's lift irrigation scheme. Against this background, the state government has decided to make its voice heard in the courts, tribunals and in the coming session of the Parliament.





The state government has also been putting pressure on the Union government to finalise its share of allocation of water. It has decided to strongly put forth its argument before the tribunal, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and other such platforms.





A high-level review meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister on the strategy to be adopted to get the state its rightful allocation of water and the future course of action.





In the review meeting, which lasted for over six hours, the way Telangana was subjected to injustices for several decades in terms of irrigation water was discussed at length and in depth.





The meeting decided that under the self-rule, irrigation water problems should never crop up. The Chief Minister, who discussed the strategies to be planned and implemented, gave the necessary instructions to the officials.





Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM's Principal Secretary S. Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, CM's Secretaries Smita Sabharwal, Bhoopal Reddy, CM's OSD Priyanka Varghese, Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao, Advocate General B.S. Prasad and others participated in the meeting.