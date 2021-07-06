Two car occupants killed as two beams of under-construction flyover collapses in Vizag

Vishakhapatnam :

Two huge concrete beams of a flyover under construction collapsed, killing at least two persons and injuring some others on the National Highway-16 at Anakapalli near here on Tuesday evening.





An oil tanker and a passenger car were crushed under the impact of the crash, police sources said.





The driver and a passenger of the car were killed in the accident while the driver and cleaner of the oil tanker were injured, the sources said.





Some other passengers in the car also sustained injuries and they have been shifted to the local hospital for treatment.





An interchange road is now under construction at the Sankar Mutt junction at Anakapalli as part of the expansion of NH-16.





The flyover is also a part of the project and the beam-laying work is currently progressing.





On Tuesday evening, two beams collapsed suddenly, crushing the oil tanker and the car passing underneath.





Those in the car were said to be returning after worshipping a local goddess Nookalamma.





What caused the accident was not immediately clear, even as rescue teams rushed to the spot to clear the debris.