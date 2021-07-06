Rahul attacks govt on MNREGA wages, asks are these 'achche din'

New Delhi :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that MGNREGA workers are not even getting their wages in some states and asked the government what kind of 'achche din' (good days) are these. He said the rights of workers are being denied in the times of the pandemic, when they should be given financial assistance instead.





"MNREGA workers in many states are not getting their wages. When the government should have given additional financial assistance to them during the pandemic, the money that is the workers' rights is also being denied. There is a world beyond the false rhetoric where in some houses people are not able to even run their households - what kind of 'achche din' (good days) are these," he asked.





His reference was to the promise of 'achche din' (good days) made to the people by the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.





In another tweet, he posted a query with a Hindi couplet to attack the Modi government. "Fill in the blank: Rafale of 'friends', Tax collection - expensive fuel, blind sale of PSU-PSBs, Jail if you question. The Modi government is....," he asked in Hindi.





The former Congress chief has been attacking the government on various fronts, including the poor state of economy, rising inflation and unemployment, mismanagement in Covid handling and slow vaccination pace.