Youth Cong complains against actor turned Kerala MLA Mukesh

Thiruvananthapuram :

Congress leader J.S. Akhil, who is also the national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress said a class 10 student hailing from Palakkad phoned Mukesh who is the legislator from Kollam.





"Soon after he answered the call on Sunday, he started to shout at the boy for calling him six times when he was continuously avoiding the said call. When the child said he belongs to Palakkad and is a class 10 student, the MLA got furious and used abusive and filthy language and threatened him for making the call," says the complaint.





The call by now has become viral and in it the boy is repeatedly saying that he wishes to say an important thing, the actor got angry. Following which the boy apologised for the call and disconnected.





With the issue getting highlighted, Mukesh said that he was in the midst of an important meeting.





"Ever since I won from the Kollam constituency for the second time, do not know why I am receiving so many calls with frivolous complaints like the trains are getting late and what not. I suspect that there is a conspiracy behind these calls. I will approach the police with a complaint to find who is doing this. I am sure this is nothing but politics," said Mukesh.





On Monday morning angry KSU (student wing of the Congress) activists marched to his office at Kollam shouting slogans and asked him to behave.





Meanwhile, with the issue threatening to take political colour, the young student said that he was making the call to seek help from the actor for his friend, who wanted a mobile phone for his online education and added that he recorded the conversation because Mukesh was a film star.





Mukesh won his second election with a slender margin of 2,072 votes defeating Congress leader Bindhu Krishna.