105-km-long Ring Road in Lucknow will soon be completed: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow :

"Soon, Lucknow will come among the top three cities of India," Singh said. The MP also inspected an overbridge near Bada Imambara in the Chowk area of the city.





"Once the Ring Road is completed, people can directly reach their destination and the city will get rid of traffic jams.





"A decision was taken to build nine overbridges, of which five are ready. Work is going on in four overbridges and those will be completed soon," he said.





Singh also said that the 2.5-km-long overbridge at Victoria Street will be completed in August.