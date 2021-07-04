Unlock-3: 54 special teams in city to keep vigil on COVID-19 norms violators

Bangalore :

With the Karnataka government further relaxing the existing COVID-19 restrictions under "Unlock 3.0" effective from June 5, the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Sunday said 54 special teams of marshals and police personnel would be deployed across the city to keep a vigil on violation of norms and take action.





In a series of tweets, he urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior as the virus is still around.





"The new guidelines will come into effect from 6 AM on July 5 and be in force up to 6 AM on July 19," Pant said. He said a total of 54 special teams comprising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals and city police personnel would be deployed to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments that violate COVID-19 norms. "I urge everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior for our own safety. Remember, the cases have decreased, but the virus is still around," he added.





According to the new guidelines announced on Saturday, public transport, including Metro, would begin operations with full seating capacity. Also, malls would reopen and offices would be allowed to function in full strength from Monday. It has also asked all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and closed places to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action would be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.





Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said buses would run between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses would operate in the city and suburbs. The Corporation said based on passenger volume, the services would be increased.





The government has also allowed places of worship to open only for darshan from Monday. Also, bars would be open, but not pubs. While night curfew would continue between 9 PM and 5 AM, the weekend curfew has been lifted.





Marriages or family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people, while cremation and funerals would be allowed with a maximum of 20 people. However, theatres and cinemas would remain closed.