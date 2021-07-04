Man kills 4 family members of daughter’s lover in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Chandigarh :

A man allegedly killed four family members of a youth with whom his daughter was in a relationship in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, police said on Sunday.





The accused identified as Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Balarwal village in Batala, got enraged when he came to know about his daughter’s love affair with one Germanjeet Singh, who lives in the same village, they said.





On Sunday morning, the accused allegedly reached the farm belonging to the family of Germanjeet Singh who along with his father Sukhwinder was present there.





After a verbal duel, Sukhjinder Singh allegedly fired at them killing Sukhwinder Singh on the spot and injuring Germanjeet Singh, said police.





After learning about the incident, Germanjeet Singh's grandfather Mangal Singh, uncle Jasbir Singh, cousin Babandeep and another relative Jashan reached there, they said.





The accused fired at them too resulting in the death of Mangal Singh, Jasbir Singh and Babandeep, they said.





Germanjeet Singh and Jashan, who were injured in the incident, are stated to be out of danger, police said, adding Sukhjinder Singh is absconding and efforts are on to nab him.





Batala Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said a case has been registered in this regard.