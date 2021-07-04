Sun, Jul 04, 2021

PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

Published: Jul 04,202103:00 PM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance. 

The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4. 

Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance."


