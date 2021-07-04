PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

New Delhi :

In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.





The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.





Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance."





