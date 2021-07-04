Yogi visits ailing Kalyan Singh

Lucknow :

Kalyan Singh, 89, was hospitalised on Saturday following swelling in his body.





Yogi Adityanath inquired about the health of the veteran leaders and also directed doctors to ensure best treatment for him.





Kalyan Singh, last year, had been hospitalized after he tested positive for Covid. He was discharged from hospital after a month.





Kalyan Singh is also the former Governor of Rajasthan.