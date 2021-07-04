India records 43k cases of Covid, 955 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi :

On July 3 India recorded 738 deaths, lowest since April 8.





India on Friday crossed four lakh deaths due to Covid. With six lakh deaths, the US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus.





The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported last year in March. On May 23, 2021, the country witnessed highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours.





Sunday is the 16th consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.





The total caseload rose to 3,05,45,433 after India crossed the three crore mark on June 25.





India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.





It is also the 26th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.





The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,85,350 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,02,005 deaths so far.





According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 52,299 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,96,58,078 till date.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 35,12,21,306 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 63,87,849 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,82,54,953 samples have been tested up to July 3 for Covid-19. Of these 18,38,490 samples were tested on Saturday.