Repeal, not modify 3 farm laws: Maha farmers' body to MVA govt

Mumbai :

AIKSCC President Ashok Dhawale and other AIKSCC leaders said in a joint statement that the Maharashtra government is trying to bring the new farm laws in the state by making certain changes to the three controversial laws enacted by the Centre last year.





"However, making amendments to the draft of the central laws will not change the purpose behind them nor the 'anti-farmer' and corporate character of these laws," said Dhawale.





Keeping in mind the sentiments and expectations of the farmers' groups across India, the state government should not rush to enact these laws on the lines of the Centre since the farmers have demanded a complete repeal of the laws.





In the joint statement, Dhawale, ex-MP Raju Shetti, Medha Patkar, Pratibha Shinde, Namdev Gawde, S.V. Jadhav, Ajit Navale, Kishore Dhamale, Subhash Kakuste, Subhash Lomte, Seema Kulkarni, Raju Desale, and others pointed out that the Supreme Court has already stayed the implementation of the contentious farm laws.





Accordingly, there was no need for the state government to move hurriedly in the matter especially since the seven-month-long farmers' agitation is still underway and the laws Maharashtra plans to bring have not been adequately discussed in the public domain, they pointed out.





"In the interest of Maharashtra farmers, we demand that the state government take an unequivocal stand on the issue by passing a resolution in the Legislature asking the Centre to revoke the three disputed farm laws, and enact a central law that gives a fair guarantee to agriculture produce," the signatories said.





The AIKSCC and Samyukta Kisan Morcha comprising scores of farmers' organisations have already taken a firm stand that they will only settle for a complete repeal of the three controversial central laws rather than merely making minor changes in the provisions, said Dhawale.