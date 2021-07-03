Sat, Jul 03, 2021

Rahul targets govt once again over Covid vaccination policy

Published: Jul 03,202110:00 AM by IANS

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying mind the gap .

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap." 

He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines. 

He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims. 

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP. 

The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its Covid vaccination policy. 


