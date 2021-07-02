Priyanka Gandhi exhorts Cong works to start preparing for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

New Delhi :

Exhorting the workers to start preparations for the assembly polls, Gandhi said their views regarding strengthening the Congress will be heard and their inputs will be considered while setting the party manifesto.





She was addressing the party training programmes at Sultanpur and Allahabad districts through video conferencing.





The Congress leader also stressed that continuous efforts are an important step towards success and active steps towards strengthening the booth-level of the party have started showing good results, according to UPCC media coordinator Lalan Kumar.





Underlining the importance of social media, she said besides strengthening the booth-level organisation, remaining active on social media was also important, a party statement said.





"The manner in which Congressmen worked during the coronavirus pandemic for delivering oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, medical kits, ration kits, among others, from village to village, to migrant workers and others, shows the party's concern for the public.





"This shows that Congress can never leave the people when they need help and this is the basic mantra of the party's inspiration," Gandhi said during the training programmes.





Interacting with the party workers, the Congress general secretary said rising inflation is a burning issue for the public.





Strategies for the party's struggles on the issues relating to inflation, farming and farmers were also worked out during the meeting, the statement said.





The Congress leader told party workers that they will have to stand with the people and share their problems related to inflation, unemployment, steep price rise of petroleum products, and also expose the "anti-people" policies of both the central and state governments.





She told the workers that the BJP government is responsible for the problems faced by the people and raising voice against the government's wrong policies is the democratic right of her party.





The Congress is holding zone-wise training programmes wherein block-level party presidents, district and city unit chiefs, and state-level party office bearers are also taking part, the statement added.