CBI arrests 2 ED officials in alleged graft case

New Delhi :

A CBI source told IANS, "Two officials of the ED have been arrested from Ahmedabad while accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of a Rs 75 lakh bribe."

The arrested officials have been identified as P.K. Singh, posted as Deputy Director, and Bhuvanesh Kumar, posted as Assistant Director with the ED.

It has been alleged that they had demanded Rs 75 lakh from the complainant to settle a bank fraud case.