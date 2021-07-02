Loud sound heard in Bengaluru, IAF, HAL deny sonic boom

Bangalore :

Several residents of the city took to Twitter to share that they have heard a loud 'thud' sound. As per the tweets, the sound was heard in the Sarjapur, J.P. Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO Layout, H.S.R. Layout, South Bengaluru and East Bengaluru areas.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) denied that any flying activity or any known action its their side had caused the loud sound.

"None of the IAF bases or units, including the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), was flying any aircraft at that time," the IAF said in a statement.

The KSNMDC said in a statement that a loud sound was reported by the locals from Kengeri, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Vijayanagar areas between 12 noon and 12:45 pm.

"The data was closely analysed by our seismic observatory centre for any possible seismic signals of an earthquake. The earthquake data or the records analysed for the above duration show no signal of local tremor or earthquake," the statement read.

Bengaluru South division DCP, Harish Pande, said, "We don't have any clear information yet. But from past experience, I can say that it seems like a sonic boom."

HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar said that regular sorties of fighters and trainers take place at the HAL airport. "Today (Friday) too was no different. HAL can't comment on the loud noise reportedly heard on Friday in Bengaluru," he said.

In May last year, a mysterious loud noise was heard across Bengaluru, which had rattled many citizens as theories and rumours about the major boom spread like wildfire.

The Indian Air Force had revealed that it was an IAF test flight involving a supersonic profile had resulted in the sonic boom.