Man shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr :

Police have registered a case against nine people, three of which have been arrested.





According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night at Gadana village when the wedding procession reached near the house of the victim, Rakesh (56).





Rakesh objected to the loud music, saying one of his family members is a heart patient.





A brawl took place and some people in the procession opened fire.





A bullet hit Rakesh and he died while being taken to a hospital, police said.