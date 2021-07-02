3 LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.
New Delhi:
The encounter at Hanjin Rajpora area is ongoing, the police said.
The firefight took place started earlier in the day after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
