States to receive 44.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three days: Centre

New Delhi :

More than 33.63 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 33,73,22,514 doses, the ministry said in a statement.





The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.





The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.





The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.