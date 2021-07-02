Allahabad HC gets tough on dress code for lawyers

Allahabad :

A lawyer was recently seen attending the hearing while travelling on a scooter.





"Appearance of advocates in casual attire is very inappropriate and unacceptable in any circumstance. Advocates should understand that their appearance for hearing of cases through virtual mode from their house or office or chamber is like an extended courtroom and it is as serious as attending a proceeding inside a court," the court said in its order during the hearing of a case.





The single judge bench further prescribed a dress code for lawyers.





"They are required to wear 'plain white shirt/white salwar- kameez/white sari' with plain white neck band' while appearing in court in virtual mode. The premises from where they appear should have decent and presentable background with peaceful surroundings and to remain attentive towards the court. It would be appreciated if they wear black coats also," the court ruled.





The order further said, "Today while hearing the present case through virtual mode, an advocate, appearing on behalf of one of the parties, appeared wearing a collared shirt and has not shown any remorse even after an objection was raised on his conduct. The court has shown leniency in not imposing any cost on the erring advocate."





In its order, the court cited previous instances of such appearances, which included 'a lady advocate with face pack on', a lawyer 'while driving scooter', and an advocate appearing before court while 'wearing a vest'.





The court sounded a warning and said that it will not ignore any more 'casual appearances' by lawyers during virtual court hearings and has asked office bearers of the Bar Associations of the high court to advise its members, not to adopt any casual approach while appearing before this court through virtual mode which may cause hurdle in the administration of justice.