RSS in Raj refutes corruption charges, says meeting given wrong twist

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Rajasthan has strongly refuted the charges of corruption levied against its senior worker Nimbaram and said that the meeting called to discuss the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for developing Pratap Gaurav Kendra in Udaipur has been 'intentionally turned to look like a commission deal' to tarnish the image of an organisation which has been serving the social cause of the nation since decades.





Breaking the silence in this much-hyped matter, Hanuman Singh Rathore, Kshetra Karyawah, RSS in Rajasthan, defended Nimbaram and said that the organisation strongly refutes all charges levied on its worker.





"We refute all these charges levelled with vested interest and have all legal options open to pursue," he said.





Nimbaram has been accused of being allegedly involved in a graft case for demanding Rs 20 crore as 'commission' from a firm appointed for door-to-door garbage collection here.





Rathore said, "Nimbaram is ready to cooperate in any kind of investigation as a responsible citizen abiding by the law. Due to political interest, an attempt has been made to tarnish his image by presenting the distorted facts.





"There has been no exchange of funds of any kind in this case. Therefore, it is not right to associate the meeting with corruption. Making such baseless allegation is tantamount to character assassination of an eminent person in the society. We refute these false allegations being made out of ideological hatred and malice. All kinds of options are open to us to take legal action, he said.





The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had on Tuesday arrested suspended Jaipur Greater Municipality (JGM) Mayor and BJP leader Somya Gurjar's husband Rajaram Grudger and a representative of the BVG Company on corruption charges.





The case was registered after an investigation was carried out on the basis of a video clip that went viral on social media, in which Rajaram Gurjar and the company representative were allegedly seen engaged in a conversation related to the Rs 20 crore 'funds' from the firm for getting its payment released from the JGM.





In the purported video, RSS' regional pracharak Nimbaram can also be seen sitting with them.





The ACB registered a graft case against Rajaram, Nimbaram and company representatives Omkar Sapre and Sandeep, after investigating the video clip that was sent for examination to two laboratories, which confirmed that these were not doctored.



