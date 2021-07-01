IMD forecasts normal monsoon rainfall in July

New Delhi :

In the forecast for July, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week, but it is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of July.





''Monthly rainfall for July 2021 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of Long Period Average),” the IMD said.





The IMD will issue the forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season towards the end of July or beginning of August.