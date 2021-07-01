Nation deeply indebted to doctors: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday noted that doctors have gone beyond their call of duty in Covid times, and said the nation is deeply indebted to these selfless angels. He called for celebrating the National Doctor's Day as a tribute to the dedication of doctors.
Let’s celebrate #NationalDoctorsDay as a tribute to dedication of doctors to treat the ill to the best of their ability. In Covid-19 times, their service has gone beyond the call of duty. We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 1, 2021
