Nation deeply indebted to doctors: Prez Kovind

“Let’s celebrate #NationalDoctorsDay as a tribute to dedication of doctors to treat the ill to the best of their ability. In COVID-19 times, their service has gone beyond the call of duty. We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours,” Kovind tweeted.





The National Doctors'' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.





