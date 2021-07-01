Maha CM lauds medical fraternity's contribution in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi :

The CM in a statement lauded the contribution of health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 since the last one-and-a-half years.





He hailed doctors for also focusing non-COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, and urged them to keep supporting Maharashtra's efforts to ensure people of the state remain healthy.





''Doctors - in government hospitals or practising privately staked their own lives for treating patients. They were the frontline warriors fighting against an invisible enemy. Many doctors succumbed to the infection and some also lost their own family members. They devoted several months to the service of patients,'' he said.





The chief minister said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and the services of doctors, whether they are in rural areas or big hospitals, are very important.





The National Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.