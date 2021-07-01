HM Amit Shah extends greetings to doctors, chartered accountants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday greeted doctors on the occasion of National Doctor''s Day and hailed their heroic efforts to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Shah also extended greetings to chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day.
Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2021
On National Doctor’s Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society.
