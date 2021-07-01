Honouring a noble profession known for selfless service

Chennai :

The difficult times amid COVID-19 have once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and the healthcare staff around the globe daily. In honour of this noble profession, Doctors’ Day is celebrated on different dates across the world.





National Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1 in India to thank the doctors and physicians for their dedicated service, which also marks the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the most renowned physicians in India. This day serves to show gratitude to all those doctors who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients. Doctors’ Day is not just celebrated in India but also in different countries, however, on different dates. The USA celebrates it on March 30, Cuba on December 3 and Iran on August 23. The Government established Doctors’ Day in 1991 to recognize the contributions of BC Roy. He was born on 1 July, 1882 and passed away on 1 July, 1962. Roy was awarded with the Bharat Ratna, which is considered India’s highest civilian award. He played an important role in the establishment of Medical Council of India and Indian Medical Association. He is credited for establishing medical organizations like Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.