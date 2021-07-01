PM Modi to address medical fraternity today

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day on Thursday.





The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).





The Doctors’ Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.





In a tweet, Modi said, “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 pm tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg.” With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister has been fulsome in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.





Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her heartiest wishes to doctors in the state on the occasion.





In a message, the Governor said, “On the occasion of the National Doctor’s Day, I extend my heartiest wishes to all the doctors, who are rendering selfless and relentless services to mankind. This is the right occasion to express our deep gratitude to all the doctors who as the frontline warriors are fighting against pandemic to protect human beings from it’s clutches.





Saving patients’ lives even at the cost of risking theirs, the brave and committed doctors are in the forefront in saving precious lives of the people,”