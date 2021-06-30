Uttar Pradesh will witness democratic revolution in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow :

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth".





"In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.





The SP chief has exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.



